Buckle (NYSE:BKE) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Buckle from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 21st.

Get Buckle alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Buckle

Buckle Stock Performance

Shares of Buckle stock opened at $39.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.66. Buckle has a one year low of $30.18 and a one year high of $50.35.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.09. Buckle had a net margin of 17.82% and a return on equity of 53.94%. The firm had revenue of $303.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Buckle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Kelli D. Molczyk acquired 715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.13 per share, for a total transaction of $26,547.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,162,102.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 40.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Buckle by 2,840.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Buckle by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in Buckle by 733.1% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Buckle in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.93% of the company’s stock.

Buckle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.