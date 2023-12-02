Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,948 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.08% of Builders FirstSource worth $13,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Builders FirstSource by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,387,000. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,243,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth about $579,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 64.5% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Stock Performance

Shares of BLDR opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $60.43 and a one year high of $156.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Builders FirstSource ( NYSE:BLDR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 41.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 earnings per share for the current year.

BLDR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Wednesday. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.93.

Builders FirstSource Profile



Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

