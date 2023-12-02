Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Position Reduced by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 627,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,177 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.34% of Cadence Bank worth $12,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,742,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,733,000 after buying an additional 234,502 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1,212.0% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,298,000 after buying an additional 390,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 658,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,938,000 after buying an additional 11,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 774,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,079,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CADE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cadence Bank from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.18.

Cadence Bank Stock Performance

Shares of CADE opened at $26.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Cadence Bank has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $29.17.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 14.61% and a return on equity of 11.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cadence Bank Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.53%.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

