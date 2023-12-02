Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $5,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CDNS. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter worth $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock opened at $270.35 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average is $238.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $73.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.02, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares in the company, valued at $16,087,940.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Adams sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total transaction of $96,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,650,485.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total transaction of $965,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,087,940.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock valued at $4,389,163. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

