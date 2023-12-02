Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Purchased by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 16.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Cadence Design Systems by 2,375.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Shares of CDNS opened at $270.35 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $250.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.09. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.88 and a 12-month high of $279.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 34.64% and a net margin of 24.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Paul Cunningham sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.80, for a total value of $240,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 88,316 shares in the company, valued at $21,266,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John M. Wall sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $318,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,375 shares in the company, valued at $21,770,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,449 shares of company stock worth $4,389,163. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

