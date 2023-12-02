Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Acquires New Position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA – Free Report) (TSE:NOA) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC owned about 0.09% of North American Construction Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of North American Construction Group by 121.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in North American Construction Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in North American Construction Group by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of North American Construction Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Institutional investors own 61.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. TD Securities lowered North American Construction Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, North American Construction Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.33.

North American Construction Group Trading Down 0.2 %

NOA stock opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.14. North American Construction Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30. The firm has a market cap of $549.51 million, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.25.

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA – Get Free Report) (TSE:NOA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $145.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.85 million. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 8.27%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that North American Construction Group Ltd. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

North American Construction Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a dividend of $0.072 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.57%.

North American Construction Group Profile

(Free Report)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides equipment maintenance, and mining and heavy construction services in Canada, the United States, and Australia. Its Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services; and Equipment Maintenance services.

Featured Articles

