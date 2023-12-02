Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Buys 1,684 Shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,101,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242,868 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,806,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,736,824,000 after purchasing an additional 116,546 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of TransUnion by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,668,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $718,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,564 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,051,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $251,735,000 after purchasing an additional 108,183 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,578,145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,276,000 after buying an additional 436,261 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of TRU opened at $60.43 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $42.09 and a twelve month high of $82.75.

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $968.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $982.95 million. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 13.49% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is -32.81%.

Several analysts have commented on TRU shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $97.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded TransUnion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays decreased their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TransUnion from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered TransUnion from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.36.

In other TransUnion news, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $43.62 per share, for a total transaction of $102,507.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $339,407.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 1,276 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.43, for a total value of $91,144.68. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,061,509.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Linda Zukauckas purchased 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.62 per share, with a total value of $102,507.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 7,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $339,407.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

