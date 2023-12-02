Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 28.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Park Place Capital Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.2% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 3,893 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $797,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,926 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Eley Financial Management Inc now owns 18,735 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 840 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dudley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,645 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $282.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $233.00 to $232.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Union Pacific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Union Pacific

In other news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UNP opened at $231.36 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $211.55. The company has a market cap of $141.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $240.48.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.90%.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

