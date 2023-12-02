Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $396,000 Position in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 48.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,703 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toro by 9.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,702,000 after buying an additional 903,088 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Toro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Toro by 1.9% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,402,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,191,000 after purchasing an additional 64,265 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Toro by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,337,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,034,000 after purchasing an additional 419,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Toro by 27.1% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,146,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,561,000 after purchasing an additional 458,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.69% of the company’s stock.

Toro Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $85.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Toro Company has a twelve month low of $78.35 and a twelve month high of $117.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.49.

Toro Announces Dividend

Toro ( NYSE:TTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Toro had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

Insider Activity at Toro

In other Toro news, VP Kevin N. Carpenter sold 1,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.93, for a total value of $131,907.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 169 shares in the company, valued at $13,846.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTC. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Toro from $110.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet downgraded Toro from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Toro from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Toro in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.80.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Company provides innovative solutions for the outdoor environment worldwide. It operates through two segments Professional and Residential. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, including snowplows; as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as the related snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

