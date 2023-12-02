Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $446,000 Stock Position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC decreased its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Free Report) by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,174 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 13,758 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in BOX were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BOX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in BOX during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX in the first quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP raised its stake in BOX by 318.2% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,330 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in BOX in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in BOX by 71.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total value of $257,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other BOX news, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 5,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.39, for a total value of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 147,290 shares in the company, valued at $3,739,693.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.70, for a total transaction of $257,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,864,382.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,380,270. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of BOX from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of BOX in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of BOX in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BOX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.25.

BOX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BOX opened at $26.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 139.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.02 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.53. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.57 and a 52 week high of $34.98.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The software maker reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $261.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.32 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 6.51% and a net margin of 4.86%. BOX’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Box, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

BOX Profile

(Free Report)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

