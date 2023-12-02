Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $452,000 Stock Holdings in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:IART – Free Report) by 66.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,999 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 21,833 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Integra LifeSciences were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Integra LifeSciences in the 4th quarter valued at $47,199,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Integra LifeSciences during the 4th quarter worth about $39,872,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Integra LifeSciences by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,896,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $162,414,000 after acquiring an additional 384,941 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integra LifeSciences in the third quarter worth about $8,984,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Integra LifeSciences by 2.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,929,606 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $293,538,000 after purchasing an additional 189,772 shares in the last quarter. 84.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IART. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Integra LifeSciences from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Integra LifeSciences from $44.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. CL King started coverage on Integra LifeSciences in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Integra LifeSciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Integra LifeSciences has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.63.

Integra LifeSciences Trading Up 4.7 %

IART opened at $41.02 on Friday. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $33.44 and a twelve month high of $60.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.65.

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The life sciences company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $382.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Integra LifeSciences Holdings Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

