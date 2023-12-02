Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $461,000 Stock Holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 10,662 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Universal Health Services were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services in the fourth quarter worth $66,334,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after purchasing an additional 250,295 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 203.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 336,856 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $7,988,000 after purchasing an additional 225,709 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Universal Health Services by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 681,753 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $86,651,000 after purchasing an additional 167,836 shares during the period. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Universal Health Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,521,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UHS opened at $137.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.37. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $113.69 and a 52 week high of $158.57.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The health services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.21. Universal Health Services had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Universal Health Services’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

UHS has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of Universal Health Services in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $139.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.31.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

