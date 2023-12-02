Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $468,000 Stock Position in Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,814 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,506 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Terex were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TEX. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.6% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 31,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Terex by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Terex by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Terex by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 29,207 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. 93.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Terex Trading Up 4.1 %

Shares of Terex stock opened at $51.55 on Friday. Terex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.50 and a 12-month high of $65.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Terex Announces Dividend

Terex ( NYSE:TEX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.08. Terex had a return on equity of 35.61% and a net margin of 9.39%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Terex’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Terex Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TEX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Terex from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Terex from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Terex from $75.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Terex from $63.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TEX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.31 per share, for a total transaction of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Terex news, Director David A. Sachs acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.95 per share, for a total transaction of $337,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,685,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andra Rush bought 1,130 shares of Terex stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.31 per share, with a total value of $50,070.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $876,230.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 9,730 shares of company stock valued at $437,344. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Terex Company Profile

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.