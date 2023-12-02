Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Increases Position in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC grew its holdings in Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Free Report) by 26.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,873 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares during the quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Qiagen were worth $400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Qiagen by 20.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 3,953 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Qiagen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Qiagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $15,812,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Qiagen by 4.4% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Qiagen during the second quarter worth about $8,832,000. 57.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qiagen Price Performance

QGEN opened at $41.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.82. Qiagen has a 12-month low of $34.74 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Qiagen ( NYSE:QGEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.01. Qiagen had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company had revenue of $476.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qiagen will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

QGEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Qiagen in a report on Monday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Qiagen in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on Qiagen in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Qiagen from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Qiagen from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

Qiagen Company Profile

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

