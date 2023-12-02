Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Invests $455,000 in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,694 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $455,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SLGN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Silgan during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,128,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Silgan by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,005,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,709,000 after purchasing an additional 975,726 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Silgan by 101.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,729,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,667,000 after buying an additional 868,999 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Silgan by 1,925.2% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 497,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,802,000 after buying an additional 473,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Silgan by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,068,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,381,000 after buying an additional 436,243 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Stock Up 2.7 %

SLGN stock opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.11 and a 1-year high of $55.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.74.

Silgan Dividend Announcement

Silgan ( NYSE:SLGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Silgan had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts predict that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Silgan’s payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on SLGN shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Silgan from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their target price on Silgan from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Silgan from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Silgan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Silgan from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,167,548.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Silgan news, EVP Robert B. Lewis sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.47, for a total value of $1,011,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,253,397.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas James Snyder sold 10,000 shares of Silgan stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,302 shares in the company, valued at $4,167,548.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,472,712. Insiders own 13.08% of the company’s stock.

Silgan Company Profile

(Free Report)

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging solutions for consumer goods products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Dispensing and Specialty Closures segment offers a range of metal and plastic closures, and dispensing systems for food, beverage, health care, garden, home, personal care, and beauty products, as well as capping/sealing equipment and detection systems.

