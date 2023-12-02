Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:TCPC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 37,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 16.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 175,242 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25,097 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 334,126 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,645,000 after buying an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 37,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at about $488,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of BlackRock TCP Capital by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 148,734 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 49,586 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TCPC. TheStreet cut shares of BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock TCP Capital in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock TCP Capital currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.20.

TCPC stock opened at $12.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.45. BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $13.52. The company has a current ratio of 29.53, a quick ratio of 29.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.66 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 14.00%. Analysts expect that BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This is a boost from BlackRock TCP Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.62%. BlackRock TCP Capital’s payout ratio is 2,266.67%.

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, small businesses, debt securities, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

