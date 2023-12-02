Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Makes New Investment in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 60,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in MiMedx Group by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.85% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MDXG opened at $7.99 on Friday. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.43 and a twelve month high of $8.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.89.

Insider Activity at MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $81.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.69 million. Analysts predict that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other MiMedx Group news, CFO Rice Doug purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.16 per share, with a total value of $35,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,200 shares in the company, valued at $731,752. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDXG. StockNews.com began coverage on MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of MiMedx Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.67.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue's inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

