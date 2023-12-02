Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Reduces Stock Position in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lessened its stake in Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,782 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Par Pacific were worth $473,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,804,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,070,000 after acquiring an additional 273,924 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,080,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,956,000 after purchasing an additional 508,925 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,266,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,599,000 after purchasing an additional 524,413 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,081,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,380,000 after buying an additional 462,039 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Par Pacific by 103.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,035,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,156,000 after buying an additional 1,034,006 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $34.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.98. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.39 and a 1 year high of $37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Par Pacific ( NYSE:PARR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.46 billion. Par Pacific had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 64.64%. Analysts predict that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

PARR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Par Pacific from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Par Pacific from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Par Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.00.

Par Pacific Company Profile

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

