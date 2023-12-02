Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Sells 5,662 Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Free Report) by 41.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,026 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,662 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Skechers U.S.A. Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE SKX opened at $59.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.25 and a 12 month high of $59.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.35 and its 200 day moving average is $51.17. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.41.

Skechers U.S.A. ( NYSE:SKX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 13.02%. Skechers U.S.A.’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Research analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on SKX shares. Wedbush lifted their target price on Skechers U.S.A. from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Skechers U.S.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Skechers U.S.A. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total transaction of $6,078,030.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 103,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.01, for a total value of $6,078,030.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 346,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,469,388.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Greenberg sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total transaction of $5,868,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,979.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 203,581 shares of company stock worth $11,980,164 in the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer. It offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Foamies, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the S-Lights, Skech-Air, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; and technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands, as well as Skechers Viper Court for pickleball.

