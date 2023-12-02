Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $426,000 Position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 33,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAYW. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hayward in the 4th quarter worth $672,458,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Hayward by 70.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,702,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,909,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141,547 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hayward during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,051,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hayward by 13,096.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,344,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319,596 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 100.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,517,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,049,000 after buying an additional 2,262,363 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Hayward from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Hayward from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Hayward from $13.50 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.57.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Fernando Blasco sold 9,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total transaction of $133,107.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,792.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hayward Price Performance

NYSE:HAYW opened at $12.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.82 and a 52 week high of $15.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 42.38 and a beta of 1.12.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. The company had revenue of $220.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.15 million. Hayward had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 8.00%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems.

