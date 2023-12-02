Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $476,000 Position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 19,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARVN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 37.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Arvinas by 1,015.3% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Arvinas during the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Arvinas stock opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 1.86. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.57 and a 52 week high of $42.52.

Arvinas ( NASDAQ:ARVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.58 million. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 185.09% and a negative return on equity of 59.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.24) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ARVN has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Arvinas from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Guggenheim raised Arvinas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Arvinas from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arvinas from $72.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Arvinas in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Arvinas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.77.

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body's own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

