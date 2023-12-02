Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS) Shares Acquired by River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Canada Goose Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GOOS – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,777 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Canada Goose were worth $1,414,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Canada Goose by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Canada Goose during the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. 50.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Canada Goose from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Evercore set a $11.00 price target on shares of Canada Goose and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Canada Goose in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Canada Goose from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.18.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

NYSE:GOOS traded up $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,136,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,803. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.99. Canada Goose Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $24.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.29. Canada Goose had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The firm had revenue of $209.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.78 million. On average, research analysts expect that Canada Goose Holdings Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

