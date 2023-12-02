Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of 0.90 per share on Monday, January 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This is a positive change from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.8 %

CM opened at C$56.55 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of C$47.44 and a 52-week high of C$63.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$51.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$54.53. The company has a market cap of C$52.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported C$1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.58 by C($0.01). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of C$5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.86 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.756927 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 1st. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$62.00 to C$57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$58.00 to C$56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. TD Securities increased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$66.00 to C$63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$61.33.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

