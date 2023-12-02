Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cardiff Property Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cardiff Property stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($29.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,447.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,444.01. The firm has a market cap of £24.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,303.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 16.78.

Get Cardiff Property alerts:

About Cardiff Property

(Get Free Report)

See Also

The Group, including Campmoss, specialises in property investment and development in the Thames Valley. The total portfolio under management, valued in excess of £22m, is primarily located to the west of London, close to Heathrow Airport and in Surrey and Berkshire.

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.