Cardiff Property Plc (CDFF) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 18th

Cardiff Property Plc (LON:CDFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share on Friday, February 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from Cardiff Property’s previous dividend of $6.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cardiff Property Trading Down 2.1 %
Shares of Cardiff Property stock opened at GBX 2,350 ($29.68) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,447.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,444.01. The firm has a market cap of £24.68 million, a PE ratio of 2,303.92 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 6.39 and a current ratio of 16.78.
