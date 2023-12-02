Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL) Trading Down 0.2%

The Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 (NASDAQ:CGABL – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.95 and last traded at $17.96. 85,344 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 178% from the average session volume of 30,661 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.00.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.46.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2891 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st.

Carlyle Group Inc. 4.625% Subordinated Notes due 2061 Company Profile

