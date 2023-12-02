Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Shares Acquired by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,990 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,130 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $2,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in Carter’s by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in Carter’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 12,517 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Carter’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,036 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Carter’s by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter.

Carter's Stock Performance

NYSE:CRI opened at $70.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.00. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.65 and a 1-year high of $86.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 1.25.

Carter's Announces Dividend

Carter’s ( NYSE:CRI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.91 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 27.45% and a net margin of 6.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Carter’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carter's

In other Carter’s news, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of Carter’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total transaction of $139,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,383.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Brian Lynch sold 15,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.93, for a total value of $1,076,922.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,846,147. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kendra Krugman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $139,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 61,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,279,383.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,479,954 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carter's Profile

(Free Report)

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

