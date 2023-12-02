CashBackPro (CBP) Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $307.81 Million

CashBackPro (CBP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on December 2nd. During the last seven days, CashBackPro has traded 8.5% higher against the dollar. CashBackPro has a market capitalization of $307.81 million and $724,668.35 worth of CashBackPro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CashBackPro token can now be purchased for approximately $3.02 or 0.00007781 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006266 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00016988 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,787.63 or 1.00010981 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00011002 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000808 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000028 BTC.

CashBackPro Token Profile

CashBackPro (CRYPTO:CBP) is a token. It launched on October 20th, 2019. CashBackPro’s total supply is 102,000,000 tokens. CashBackPro’s official Twitter account is @cbp_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. CashBackPro’s official website is cbp.finance.

Buying and Selling CashBackPro

According to CryptoCompare, “CashBackPro (CBP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Tron20 platform. CashBackPro has a current supply of 102,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of CashBackPro is 2.99947107 USD and is up 3.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $763,269.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cbp.finance/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CashBackPro directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CashBackPro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CashBackPro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

