Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 on December 15th

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the business services provider on Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 4th. This is an increase from Cass Information Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

Cass Information Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Cass Information Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 45.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cass Information Systems to earn $2.65 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.3%.

Cass Information Systems Price Performance

Shares of CASS stock opened at $42.41 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.81. Cass Information Systems has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $51.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $576.78 million, a PE ratio of 18.93 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cass Information Systems ( NASDAQ:CASS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $49.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.08 million. Cass Information Systems had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 15.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Cass Information Systems will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cass Information Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Martin H. Resch bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.50 per share, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,262 shares in the company, valued at $812,563. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 814.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 389.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,837 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 4,645 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Cass Information Systems by 477.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,904 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cass Information Systems Company Profile

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

