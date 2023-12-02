Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Insider Derek J. Maetzold Sells 5,743 Shares of Stock

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 5,743 shares of Castle Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $115,606.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 106,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,141,610.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSTL stock opened at $19.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.25. Castle Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.26 and a twelve month high of $29.59.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $61.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.94 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 39.32% and a negative return on equity of 19.50%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Castle Biosciences from $37.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA lifted its holdings in shares of Castle Biosciences by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 203,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 19,472 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 29.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Castle Biosciences during the third quarter worth $2,885,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 112.0% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 547,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,246,000 after acquiring an additional 289,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic testing services for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma.

