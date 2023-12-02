Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.

Shares of CRPOF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.56. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.55.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

