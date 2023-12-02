Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 8.76% and a negative net margin of 24.95%. The company had revenue of $1.95 million during the quarter.
Ceapro Price Performance
Shares of CRPOF opened at $0.20 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 million, a PE ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 1.56. Ceapro has a one year low of $0.18 and a one year high of $0.55.
Ceapro Company Profile
