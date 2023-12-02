Celsius’ (CELH) Equal Weight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their equal weight rating on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Mkm reiterated a buy rating and set a $73.33 target price on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Celsius from $61.67 to $71.67 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Celsius from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $63.15.

NASDAQ CELH opened at $51.99 on Tuesday. Celsius has a 1 year low of $26.75 and a 1 year high of $68.95. The company has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a PE ratio of 108.31 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.75.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. Celsius had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 160.56%. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Celsius will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Celsius news, EVP Tony Guilfoyle sold 10,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.14, for a total value of $541,496.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 234,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,452,827.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CELH. USA Financial Formulas bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,736,000. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Celsius by 192.5% in the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 634,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 417,825 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Celsius by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 682,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,128,000 after purchasing an additional 15,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Celsius by 224.6% during the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

