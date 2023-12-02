CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. reduced its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,243,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 619,270 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of CF Industries worth $1,474,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,776,846 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,784,000 after buying an additional 995,975 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,118,006 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $77,612,000 after buying an additional 276,333 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 75,008 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,437,000 after buying an additional 5,740 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in CF Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. 90.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CF Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.44.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.5 %

NYSE CF opened at $76.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 4.52 and a quick ratio of 4.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.55. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $108.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.