Charles Wickers Sells 70,983 Shares of Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Stock

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Free Report) CFO Charles Wickers sold 70,983 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $780,813.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,452 shares in the company, valued at $1,247,972. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Charles Wickers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 10th, Charles Wickers sold 6,489 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total transaction of $52,041.78.

On Wednesday, November 8th, Charles Wickers sold 24,094 shares of Rover Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $192,752.00.

On Monday, September 11th, Charles Wickers sold 6,668 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total transaction of $43,408.68.

On Tuesday, September 5th, Charles Wickers sold 2,775 shares of Rover Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.91, for a total transaction of $19,175.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROVR opened at $10.95 on Friday. Rover Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $11.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.14. The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 219.00 and a beta of 1.98.

Rover Group ( NASDAQ:ROVR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. Rover Group had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rover Group, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ROVR shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. William Blair lowered shares of Rover Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rover Group in a report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Rover Group from $6.00 to $6.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rover Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.38.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ROVR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Rover Group by 75.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rover Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. 79.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

