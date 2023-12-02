China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Price Performance

NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.22 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.37. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.17 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Get China Jo-Jo Drugstores alerts:

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CJJD. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in China Jo-Jo Drugstores by 1,004.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 125,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 114,307 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 4th quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores during the 1st quarter worth $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.63% of the company’s stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Company Profile

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

Read More

