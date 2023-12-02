Cibc World Market Inc. Acquires 80,936 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,936 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. owned about 0.06% of Graphic Packaging worth $4,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.88. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52-week low of $20.07 and a 52-week high of $27.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.08.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 35.97%. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Graphic Packaging from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Graphic Packaging

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

