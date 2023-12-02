Cibc World Market Inc. Decreases Holdings in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Cibc World Market Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,143 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. owned 0.06% of Berry Global Group worth $4,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Quarry LP raised its position in Berry Global Group by 150.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. 98.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Berry Global Group

In other Berry Global Group news, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total value of $763,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,258 shares in the company, valued at $1,487,469.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 7,849 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.81, for a total transaction of $508,693.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,758 shares in the company, valued at $178,745.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Evan Bayh sold 14,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.57, for a total transaction of $763,980.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,487,469.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,480 shares of company stock worth $4,098,628 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group Price Performance

NYSE BERY opened at $67.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.82. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $68.01. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.24.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.14. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 27.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from Berry Global Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.23.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on BERY

About Berry Global Group

(Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.