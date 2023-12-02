Cibc World Market Inc. Reduces Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Cibc World Market Inc. decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,672 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,943 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $4,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 91,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,557,000 after buying an additional 4,685 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 41,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 600.3% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,421 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $978,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth $1,286,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 30,940 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,841,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYB opened at $95.47 on Friday. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $79.20 and a 12 month high of $102.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $30.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.17.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.43. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 22.15%. The business had revenue of $10.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.24%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.63%.

LYB has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $99.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $112.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.07.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

