Ciena’s (CIEN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $65.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised their target price on Ciena from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Ciena from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ciena from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ciena presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Get Ciena alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CIEN

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $46.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.96. Ciena has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $54.25.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.08. Ciena had a return on equity of 10.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ciena will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In related news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total value of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.90, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,322,368.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 4,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.79, for a total value of $203,259.14. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,609 shares in the company, valued at $20,911,833.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,087 shares of company stock valued at $1,336,852 over the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $26,000. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ciena by 63.9% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth about $50,000. 90.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

(Get Free Report)

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.