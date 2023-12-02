Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.
Citizens Trading Down 1.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Citizens has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.00.
Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.04%.
Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.
