Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Citizens Holding (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share by the bank on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Citizens Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CIZN opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.18 million, a PE ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.04. Citizens has a 12-month low of $9.85 and a 12-month high of $17.00.

Citizens (NASDAQ:CIZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter. Citizens had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 9.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,681 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 105.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 203,341 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Citizens by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 40,204 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $486,000 after buying an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.68% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Holding Company operates as the bank holding company for The Citizens Bank of Philadelphia that provides various commercial and personal banking products and services. It offers demand deposits; and savings and time deposit accounts. The company also provides secured and unsecured loans; mortgage loans; single and multi-family housing, farm, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate loans; commercial, industrial, and agricultural production loans; and consumer loans, as well as issues letters of credit.

