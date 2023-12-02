CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 13,961,509 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the previous session’s volume of 6,401,018 shares.The stock last traded at $10.67 and had previously closed at $10.69.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNHI shares. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.09.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.72, a current ratio of 8.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.96. The company has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.64.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 29.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CNH Industrial will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 27.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 19,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 4.1% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 3.6% in the second quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 25,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 5.8% in the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 18,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNH Industrial N.V., an equipment and services company, engages in the design, production, marketing, sale, and financing of agricultural and construction equipment in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and Financial Services.

