Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) Now Covered by Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Confluent from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Bank of America cut Confluent from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Confluent from $42.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Confluent from $45.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Confluent from $39.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $29.67.

Confluent Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of CFLT opened at $22.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 1.03. Confluent has a 52 week low of $14.69 and a 52 week high of $41.22.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $194.82 million. Confluent had a negative net margin of 62.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.81%. On average, analysts forecast that Confluent will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Confluent

In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Edward Jay Kreps sold 232,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.27, for a total transaction of $7,735,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 16,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.79, for a total value of $561,758.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,203 shares in the company, valued at $479,919.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 380,682 shares of company stock worth $11,018,527. 22.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Confluent

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Confluent during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Confluent in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Confluent in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Confluent in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Confluent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.30% of the company’s stock.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing real-time data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data.

