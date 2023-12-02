CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on CPSH

CPS Technologies Price Performance

Shares of CPSH opened at $2.42 on Friday. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.77.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CPS Technologies

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Free Report)

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.