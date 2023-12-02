CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,200 shares, an increase of 13.8% from the October 31st total of 96,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.8 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business had revenue of $6.29 million during the quarter.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 135.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 48,968 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 291.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 65,456 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 48,725 shares during the last quarter. AMH Equity Ltd lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 14.0% in the second quarter. AMH Equity Ltd now owns 300,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 36,794 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CPS Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.
