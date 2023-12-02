Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.62.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.30%.
Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.
