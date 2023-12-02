Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCT opened at $3.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $3.58 and a 52-week high of $6.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.44. The company has a market capitalization of $87.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of 0.62.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.30%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CMCT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after buying an additional 2,848 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $99,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the first quarter worth $78,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (formerly known as CIM Commercial Trust Corporation) (the "Company"), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust ("REIT"). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

