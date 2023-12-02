Credit Suisse AG Cuts Stock Holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Credit Suisse AG cut its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 11.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 495,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,699 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.32% of Teradyne worth $55,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Teradyne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 4.5% during the second quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 0.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 1.3% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Teradyne alerts:

Teradyne Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TER opened at $93.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.03. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.07 and a 1 year high of $119.20.

Teradyne Dividend Announcement

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 18.41%. The business had revenue of $703.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.36 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 24th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.43%.

Insider Activity at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $217,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TER. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Teradyne from $131.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Teradyne from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.45.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Teradyne

Teradyne Company Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Teradyne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teradyne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.