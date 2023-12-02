Credit Suisse AG Reduces Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 683,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 15,210 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $48,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.6% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 4.9% in the second quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 12.2% in the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 1,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 3.8% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,444 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Eversource Energy stock opened at $60.79 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.57. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $87.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Eversource Energy had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 9.64%. The business’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 80.84%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ES. TheStreet lowered shares of Eversource Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

