Credit Suisse AG Sells 3,136 Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 491,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,136 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 1.61% of iRhythm Technologies worth $51,309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,779,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,205,000 after buying an additional 30,761 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,373,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,577,000 after buying an additional 104,541 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,288,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,732,000 after buying an additional 539,610 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 40,606.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,252,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,402,000 after buying an additional 2,247,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,602,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,195,000 after buying an additional 229,398 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms have issued reports on IRTC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $155.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $136.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $149.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.33.

Shares of iRhythm Technologies stock opened at $89.20 on Friday. iRhythm Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.24 and a 12 month high of $140.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.53.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $124.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.46 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 46.35% and a negative net margin of 22.19%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

