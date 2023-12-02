Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 750,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 83,912 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of Apollo Global Management worth $57,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of APO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the first quarter worth approximately $353,603,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth approximately $332,126,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 78.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,830,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872,458 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 91.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,032,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,930,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829,740 shares in the last quarter. 60.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APO. Citigroup increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $91.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $109.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.82.

Apollo Global Management Stock Up 0.7 %

Apollo Global Management stock opened at $92.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.66. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.16 and a 1-year high of $93.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $86.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.68.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $834.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $816.03 million. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 111.10% and a net margin of 10.87%. Equities research analysts forecast that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 6.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Insider Transactions at Apollo Global Management

In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares in the company, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider James C. Zelter sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $6,359,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,660,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James C. Zelter sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.16, for a total value of $7,539,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,094,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,949,443.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,500 shares of company stock valued at $15,620,100 in the last quarter. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

