Critical Contrast: SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) vs. ARM (NASDAQ:ARM)

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) and SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares ARM and SunPower’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ARM $2.70 billion 24.26 N/A N/A N/A SunPower $1.74 billion 0.48 $56.04 million ($0.62) -7.77

SunPower has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ARM.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

47.4% of SunPower shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of SunPower shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for ARM and SunPower, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ARM 1 8 15 0 2.58 SunPower 6 13 3 0 1.86

SunPower has a consensus target price of $8.58, indicating a potential upside of 77.90%. Given SunPower’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe SunPower is more favorable than ARM.

Profitability

This table compares ARM and SunPower’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ARM N/A N/A N/A SunPower -5.89% -11.52% -3.64%

Summary

ARM beats SunPower on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ARM

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services. Its products are used in various markets, such as automotive, computing infrastructure, consumer technologies, and Internet of things. The company operates in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Taiwan, South Korea, and internationally. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom. Arm Holdings plc operates as a subsidiary of Kronos II LLC.

About SunPower

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions primarily in the United States and Canada. Its solutions include the Equinox and SunVault systems which are pre-engineered modular solutions for residential applications that combine solar module technology with integrated plug-and-play power stations, cable management systems, and mounting hardware that enable dealers and installers to complete system installations, as well as for end customers to manage their energy production. The company also provides post-installation monitoring and maintenance services. It serves residential customers, including individual homeowners and new home builders. The company was incorporated in 1985 and is headquartered in San Jose, California. SunPower Corporation operates as a subsidiary of TotalEnergies SE.

