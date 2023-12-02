CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lowered its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 58,734 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,182 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 27,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $834,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in CSX by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 22,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 14,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CSX by 4.8% during the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

CSX Trading Up 3.4 %

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $33.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.63. CSX Co. has a 52 week low of $27.60 and a 52 week high of $34.38. The company has a market capitalization of $66.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14.

CSX Dividend Announcement

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. CSX had a return on equity of 31.28% and a net margin of 26.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CSX shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.84.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CSX

CSX Company Profile

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.