Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA) Shares Purchased by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 805,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,426 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dada Nexus were worth $4,276,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alden Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,029,000. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. purchased a new position in Dada Nexus in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $137,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 78.5% in the 2nd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 231,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 101,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 322,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 60,500 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Dada Nexus by 112.9% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 44,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Dada Nexus alerts:

Dada Nexus Stock Performance

NASDAQ DADA opened at $3.27 on Friday. Dada Nexus Limited has a one year low of $2.98 and a one year high of $15.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.95.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Dada Nexus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $12.30 to $4.78 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. CLSA started coverage on shares of Dada Nexus in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.60 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dada Nexus from $11.60 to $10.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dada Nexus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Dada Nexus

About Dada Nexus

(Free Report)

Dada Nexus Limited operates a platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in the People's Republic of China. It operates Dada Now, a local on-demand delivery platform that provides intra-city delivery and last-mile delivery services on an on-demand basis to chain merchants, small- and medium-sized enterprise merchants, and individual senders; and JDDJ, a local on-demand retail platform for consumers, retailers, and brand owner.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DADA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ:DADA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dada Nexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dada Nexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.